CBI books MP man for sexual abuse of minor Aus girl via Instagram
May 20, 2024  23:24
The CBI has booked an Indore-based man for alleged sexual abuse and intimidation of a Australian minor through Instagram, officials said Monday. 

The agency had received the information from Interpol that Ankur Shukla, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly befriended a girl from Australia through social media platform Instagram, they said. 

In his conversation with the minor girl, Shukla allegedly "groomed her" into sending him, her objectionable images and videos, the CBI has said in a statement. 

"It was further alleged that over a period of time when the said minor girl was reluctant to share images and videos, the accused started threatening her that he would release her images and videos to her friends and family members, as a result, she continued to share the videos and images under duress," CBI spokesperson said. -- PTI
