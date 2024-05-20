Biggest allegation I have faced is owning 250 pairs of clothes: Modi

Biggest allegation I have faced is owning 250 pairs of clothes: ModiMay 20, 2024 20:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the biggest allegation he faced in his political career was that he owned 250 pairs of clothes.
In an interview to PTI, Modi said the allegation was levelled by Congress leader and former Gujarat chief minister Amarsinh Chaudhary and which was countered by him at a public meeting.
"I asked the people whether they wanted a chief minister who stole Rs 250 crore or one who had 250 pairs of clothes. The people of Gujarat responded in one voice that a chief minister with 250 pairs of clothes will be fine," Modi said, adding that the Opposition never garnered any courage to level accusations.
Recollecting the incident during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Modi said he accepted Chaudhary's accusations at a public meeting but asserted that the former chief minister had got his numbers wrong.
"That day I had a public meeting, where I said that I accept this accusation, but either the zero (in 250) is wrong, or the number two is wrong. Still I accept the accusation," Modi said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Phase V: 57% voting till 5 pm; Bengal leads, Mumbai disappoints
Over 57 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election amid sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, besides EVM glitches at...
Phase 5: Mumbai voting hampered by delays, long queues, sweltering heat
While at some places people who had turned up at polling booths early in the morning left without casting their vote after waiting in line for a long time, Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the process was slowed down...