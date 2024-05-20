RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Anupam Kher votes
May 20, 2024  12:09
image
Mumbai: After casting his vote, actor Anupam Kher says, "Today is the festival of democracy and we should come out and vote to elect our government for the next 5 years..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!

Man of the match Abhishek Sharma cut a cake at the team hotel as SRH enjoyed a Super Sunday in Hyderabad.

Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?
Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?

Urvashi Rautela wore a princess like blue custom made gown as she attends the screening of Spanish movie Emilia Prez starring Selena Gomez.

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

The speech he gave in which he accused the Congress of getting black money in tempos from Ambani and Adani is remarkable.' 'It is a self-goal for sure, but indicates someone who has lost control, someone who is rattled.'

Haven't spoken a word against minorities, only...: Modi
Haven't spoken a word against minorities, only...: Modi

Modi also said the BJP has "not just today but never" acted against minorities.

What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?

Punjabi singer A P Dhillon's girlfriend is a style icon to watch out for.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances