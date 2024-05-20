RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Akshay Kumar, Anil Ambani among early voters in Mumbai
May 20, 2024  09:09
Akshay Kumar
Polling booths in many parts of Mumbai witnessed brisk voting as soon as the polling began at 7 am on Monday in the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai.

Among the early voters were Union minister Piyush Goyal, the BJP nominee from Mumbai North seat, and city Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, who is contesting from Mumbai North Central seat.

The early voters also included industrialist Anil Ambani, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who exercised his franchise for the first time after his return to Indian citizenship, actor Janhvi Kapoor, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Marathi theatre actor Prashant Damle.
 
Voters queued up in large numbers at the polling booths before 7 am.
"I decided to vote early to avoid the heat," a voter said in Vile Parle.
 
Another elector said, "I wanted to vote and then leave for work." 
 
A voter in Bhandup claimed the enthusiasm among voters shows they want a change. -- PTI
