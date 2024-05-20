5th phase: Baramulla sees record 59% voting

5th phase: Baramulla sees record 59% votingMay 20, 2024 20:43
Voters standing in queue in Baramulla/Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
Just In: Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in J-K recorded all time highest voter turnout of 59 percent, said J-K CEO PK Pole.
He said zero violence reported during the voting in Baramulla. In Sopore segment, poll percentage increased from 4 per cent in 2019 to 44 percent this time, said the CEO.
More details soon. -- PTI
