5 youngsters drown in Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai
May 20, 2024  21:36
Five persons, all men aged between 17 and 20, drowned in Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday, the police said.

The incident happened at Simaria Ghat where residents of a nearby village had come for a holy dip, said Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, the SHO of Chakia police station.

"They had come for a holy dip after a 'mundan' (tonsure) ceremony. After they were swept by a strong current, divers were pressed into service. Five bodies have been recovered," he said.

Barauni circle officer Suraj Kant said assistance would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased in accordance with the state government's policy.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also issued a statement expressing grief over the incident. -- PTI
Numbers game: What makes the KKR-SRH showdown special
A look at statistics and aspects which have made SRH's 2024 season such a memorable one:

'I am obsessed with winning'
'I am obsessed with winning'

'I hope IPL is not shortcut to play for India'

Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport
Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport

The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State.

Delhi swelters at 47 degrees C, red alert issued for next 5 days
Delhi swelters at 47 degrees C, red alert issued for next 5 days

The searing heat pushed the city's peak power demand to its highest for May, while the Delhi government directed the schools that have not closed for summer vacations to do so with immediate effect.

I am a member of RSS: Calcutta HC judge in farewell speech
I am a member of RSS: Calcutta HC judge in farewell speech

Justice Dash said he was "ready to go back to the organisation" if they call him for any assistance or for any work that he was capable of doing.

