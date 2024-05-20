RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1st time in 45 years... Milind Deora
May 20, 2024  12:49
Mumbai: After casting his vote, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora says, "This is the first time in 45 years that our family is not contesting the elections from the South Mumbai seat. In a way, it's a bit of a strange feeling. I appeal to the voters that India is the largest democracy in the world, everyone is proud of it. To make this democracy stronger, there is only one process which comes before us once in 5 years, this opportunity is voting..."
