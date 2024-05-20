RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
18 women tendu leaf collectors killed in mishap
May 20, 2024  22:08
Representational image
Representational image
Nineteen tribals, including 18 women, were killed and three others injured when a mini goods vehicle ferrying a group of tendu leaves collectors plunged into a valley in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday afternoon, the police said. 

As per preliminary information, a brake failure led to the major accident, they said. 

The accident occurred at around 1.45 pm on Banjari Ghat near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. 

The victims were returning home after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the vehicle meant for transporting goods, he said. 

As per preliminary information, when the vehicle, with 36 people onboard, was descending in Banjari Ghat (valley), the driver shouted that the brakes have failed following which many male occupants and he himself jumped off, the IPS officer said. 

The vehicle veered off the road, tumbled down 40 feet and crashed onto a road below the valley, the official said. On the other side of the road where the vehicle crashed there is a 200 feet deep gorge, he said. 

After being alerted about the accident, teams of health personnel from nearby Kukdur and Pandariya and a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue exercise, Pallava said. 

"Twelve women and a man were killed on the spot, while nine others sustained injuries. Five women of the nine injured succumbed while being shifted to a hospital," he said. The remaining four injured persons, including three women, were shifted to Kabirdham district hospital where a woman succumbed, the SP said. 

Senior district administration and police officials visited the accident spot. 

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be lodged against the vehicle's owner and the driver, the SP said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Numbers game: What makes the KKR-SRH showdown special
Numbers game: What makes the KKR-SRH showdown special

A look at statistics and aspects which have made SRH's 2024 season such a memorable one:

'I am obsessed with winning'
'I am obsessed with winning'

'I hope IPL is not shortcut to play for India'

Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport
Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport

The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State.

Delhi swelters at 47 degrees C, red alert issued for next 5 days
Delhi swelters at 47 degrees C, red alert issued for next 5 days

The searing heat pushed the city's peak power demand to its highest for May, while the Delhi government directed the schools that have not closed for summer vacations to do so with immediate effect.

I am a member of RSS: Calcutta HC judge in farewell speech
I am a member of RSS: Calcutta HC judge in farewell speech

Justice Dash said he was "ready to go back to the organisation" if they call him for any assistance or for any work that he was capable of doing.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances