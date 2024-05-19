RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We stand in solidarity with Iranian people: Modi after reports of Prez copter crash
May 19, 2024  23:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep concern over reports regarding Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter flight and said India stands in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress. 

A helicopter carrying Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday, sparking a massive rescue operation in a fog-shrouded forest as the public was urged to pray, according to media reports. 

"Deeply concerned by reports regarding President Raisi's helicopter flight today. We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress, and pray for the well-being of the President and his entourage," Modi said in a post on X. -- PTI
