Three terror associates detained under PSA in J-K's Poonch





Terming the action necessary to maintain public order, police said the three men were were assessed to be posing a significant threat to the safety and security of the state.





Poonch and adjoining Rajouri district have witnessed some deadly terror attacks over the past two years, resulting in the killing of a number of security personnel and civilians.





Poonch and Rajouri are part of the Anantnag parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.





The detainees were identified as Iftar Ahmed alias Kaka, Khurshid Ahmed and Ghulam Abass, all residents of Gursai village of Mendhar, a police spokesperson said. -- PTI

Three men alleged to be overground workers of terrorists were detained under the Public Safety Act in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.