Three injured as big drill machine head hits moving train in Chhattisgarh





The incident took place around 10 am when the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-bound Shalimar-LTT Express was passing through Urkura railway station ahead of the Raipur station, a railway public relations official in Raipur said.





The railway has ordered a senior administrative grade level inquiry into the incident.





Earlier, officials had said that a pole located near the tracks fell on the train.





The piece of metal was later found to be a drill machine reamer which looks like a pole, the official said.





As the train reached Raipur station, rail personnel, including doctors rushed to the affected coach and administered first aid to the injured passengers, the official said.





Injured passenger Devari Dhivar (30) and sanitation staffer (from on-board housekeeping service) Narayan Chandra Bag (30) were then admitted to a private hospital here. The second injured passenger, Somil Mandal (12), was administered first-aid at the station, he said. -- PTI

