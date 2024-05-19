RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Southwest monsoon makes onset over Nicobar Islands: IMD
May 19, 2024  13:37
Southwest monsoon, the lifeline of India's farm-based economy, on Sunday made its onset over the Nicobar Islands, the southernmost region of the country, the India meteorological department said in New Delhi. 

"Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the Maldives, and the Comorin area and some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea on Sunday," the weather office said. 

The annual rainfall phenomenon is expected to reach Kerala by May 31. 

The date of monsoon onset over Kerala has varied widely over the last 150 years, the earliest being May 11 in 1918, and the most delayed being June 18 in 1972, according to IMD data. 

The rain-bearing system arrived in the southern state on June 8 last year, May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020. 

Last month, the IMD had forecast above-normal rain in the monsoon season in India with favourable La Nina conditions, cooling of equatorial Pacific Ocean, expected to set in by August-September. 

La Nina conditions help in a good monsoon season over India. -- PTI
