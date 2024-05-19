RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Search operation launched after suspicious movement near IB
May 19, 2024  10:26
image
Security forces have launched a massive search operation after picking up movement of three suspicious persons, believed to be terrorists, near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

A Special Police Officer (SPO) reported the movement of suspected persons in Tarnah nallah near Jangi chak in Hiranagar sector during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.

An alert was immediately sounded in the entire area of the border police post Sanyal and reinforcements from the police, army and BSF were rushed for a joint search and cordon operation, they said.

The searches are underway in Tarnah nallah and adjoining villages, including Rakh Sarkar Palhi and Pathwal when last reports were received, the officials said.  -- PTI
