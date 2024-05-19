SC to hear tomorrow plea against new criminal laws passed by Parliament





A vacation bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal is likely to hear the matter.





The Lok Sabha, on December 21 last year, passed three key legislations -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill.





President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bills on December 25.





These new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- will replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.





Seeking a stay on the operation of the three new laws, the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari has said they were enacted without any parliamentary debate as most of the opposition members were under suspension.





The plea has sought directions from the court for the immediately constitution of an expert committee that will assess the viability of the three new criminal laws. -- PTI

