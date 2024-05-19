RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rains continue to lash parts of TN
May 19, 2024  15:11
File image
File image
Rains continued to lash many parts of Tamil Nadu, as the regional weather office on Sunday forecast extremely heavy rain in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Theni districts. 

Jamunamarathur (Tiruvannamalai dt) and Pechiparai in Kanniyakumari received 12 cm and 10 cm rainfall, respectively, during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has asked tourists visiting places like Udhagamanadalam (Ooty), Tenkasi, Hogenakkal (Dharmapuri dt) and others in the western ghats to follow safety instructions and precautions. 

The regional meteorological centre in Chennai issued a "red alert" for Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Theni districts on Sunday and Monday.                   

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bibhav Kumar sent to 5-day police custody in Maliwal assault case
Bibhav Kumar sent to 5-day police custody in Maliwal assault case

It noted the prosecution's submissions about the need to take Kumar to Mumbai and other parts of the national capital to collect evidence, which was not possible without the accused's custody.

AAP workers marching towards BJP HQ detained, Sec 144 imposed
AAP workers marching towards BJP HQ detained, Sec 144 imposed

The traffic police also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, while entry and exit have been disallowed at the nearest ITO metro station.

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

The last batch of quarterly earnings, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors will guide the equity market movement in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said. Volatility may continue amid investors' cautious...

'God's plan, baby': Yash Dayal redeems himself
'God's plan, baby': Yash Dayal redeems himself

Yash Dayal had the haunting memory of Rinku Singh's five consecutive sixes last year when Mahendra Singh Dhoni lofted his full-toss over the Chinnaswamy stadium roof in Saturday's crucial IPL match in Bengaluru.

Golden Girl Sobhita
Golden Girl Sobhita

After choosing the royal colour, Sobhita Dhulipala turned it up a notch higher and went for gold for her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances