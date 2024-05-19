RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Police seize CCTV video recorder from Kejri's house
May 19, 2024  16:01
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/File image
A Delhi police team reached the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday in connection with its investigation in the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, sources said. 

They said the police team collected electronic devices including CCTV DVR (digital video recorder) to potentially get the footage of the alleged assault on Maliwal on May 13 when Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's close aide, allegedly attacked her at the CM's residence. 

Maliwal has alleged that the CCTV footage of the CM's residence was being tampered with. Kumar was arrested on Saturday and produced in a court which remanded him in five-day police custody. 

The sources said Kumar is evasive in his replies during his interrogation. 

The Delhi police booked Kumar for molestation and attempted culpable homicide after Maliwal's complaint. -- PTI
