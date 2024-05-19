Modi's Punjab LS campaign to begin with Patiala rally on May 23





Punjab BJP general secretary Rakesh Rathour on Sunday said the prime minister will address three public rallies in the state on May 23 and May 24.





Modi will hold his first rally in Patiala on May 23, followed by rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar the next day, Rathour said.





The BJP has fielded four-time MP Preneet Kaur from the Patiala parliamentary constituency.





Sushil Rinku is the saffron party's candidate from Jalandhar while former MLA Dinesh Babbu has been fielded from the Gurdaspur seat.





Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1 in the last plhase of Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI

