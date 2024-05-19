RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mercury surges to 47.5 degrees Celsius in MP's Datia
May 19, 2024  22:39
File image
File image
Mercury soared to 47.5 degrees Celsius in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, while Guna and Gwalior baked at 45.5 degrees on Sunday, an official from the India Meteorological Department said. 

IMD's Bhopal Centre meteorologist Prakash Dhawale said the maximum temperature was a notch less than Najafgarh and Mungeshpur in and around Delhi which were among the hottest places in the country at 47.8 and 47.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Nowgong in MP's Chhatarpur district registered a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, he said. 

The weather bureau official said Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur saw mercury climbing to 43.1, 43 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

Rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in the districts of east Madhya Pradesh on Monday Isolated pockets in western and eastern MP could see heatwave conditions. 

Some of these areas might also see wind touching the speed of 40-50 kmph, the official said. -- PTI
