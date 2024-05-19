RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Key international drug smuggler arrested in Bengaluru
May 19, 2024  21:21
image
The Kerala police, with the assistance of its Karnataka counterpart, have arrested a 29-year-old Congolese national, in connection with an international drug smuggling ring.

Rengara Paul was apprehended in Madiwala, Bengaluru, by a team led by Ernakulam rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena and the Bengaluru Mico Layout police, according to a statement issued by the police here on Sunday.

Paul's arrest follows the detention of Vipin, who was found with 200 grams of MDMA in Angamaly last month.

The investigation into Vipin's activities led the police to arrest Paul, who had been living in Bengaluru since 2014 on a student visa.

Instead of pursuing his education, Paul became heavily involved in the narcotics trade.

Known as "Captain" among drug smugglers, Paul is suspected to be a major supplier of drugs to Kerala.

He allegedly manufactured a synthetic drug known as "cook" and was involved in illegal drug transactions worth crores of rupees.

Paul's gang operated in a highly secretive manner. 

Transactions were conducted online, and the drugs were left at predetermined locations without human presence for customers to collect. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Abhishek aims to deliver big in every innings
Abhishek aims to deliver big in every innings

Abhishek said he has benefitted a lot after working with batting great Brian Lara, who was involved with the franchise in the past.

It's scary bowling to Abhishek: Pat Cummins
It's scary bowling to Abhishek: Pat Cummins

Abhishek has put fear in the minds of bowlers, including Cummins, his skipper at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi suffers 'hard landing'
Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi suffers 'hard landing'

The details of the incident remain unknown as of now, however, initial reports suggest that the accident involved the president's helicopter and foggy weather.

In Pictures - Sunrisers demolish Punjab Kings to go second
In Pictures - Sunrisers demolish Punjab Kings to go second

Images from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Luxury car mows down 2 in Pune; teen driver's father, bar to be booked
Luxury car mows down 2 in Pune; teen driver's father, bar to be booked

The 17-year-old car driver was detained after a case was registered against him. He was produced in a juvenile court which granted him bail, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances