Jolt to BJP as party MP joins TMC at Abhishek rally





Soon after joining the TMC in West Bengal's Jhargram, Hembram said he will work for the development of the state under the leadership of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.





In a brief statement, the TMC said, "On the day Narendra Modi is holding sabhas in Bengal, BJP's outgoing MP Kunar Hembram joins TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee."





BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya downplayed the significance of Hembram's decision to quit the party, saying, "His departure will not affect the BJP in any way. We welcome people who work for the masses, not for tickets. Nominating anyone is the party's decision." -- PTI

Jhargram Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kunar Hembram joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at an election meeting on Sunday.