J-K's Darhal forest fire was intentional, claims forest official
May 19, 2024  18:37
A forest fire that broke out three days ago in the 148th compartment of Dodaj village forests in Darhal block of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir was set intentionally, according to a forest department official. 

However, with the unprecedented efforts of the department and various teams, the fire is under control now. 

Forest department officials conveyed that such fire incidents are increasing rapidly during the summer. 

Forest range officer Nasir Hussain said, "The fires were set intentionally and I urge people to provide any information about the perpetrators, if they have." 

He warned that the police will take strict action against those responsible. 

While applauding the team efforts, Hussain stated, "Our various teams, including Giant Teams, Protection Staff, and Territorial Staff, have been deployed in the area for the past three days and through their unprecedented efforts, almost all the fires are now under control." 

He also explained that the fires persisted due to the peak summer season and the presence of dry forest and litter. -- ANI
