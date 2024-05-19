J-K staffer axed, 4 suspended over poll code breach





The swift action against these employees of different departments of J&K has been initiated in response to the daily online reports being furnished by the district election officers concerned and offline complaints received in the office of J&K Chief Electoral Officer, an official spokesperson said in Srinagar.





"Four employees have been suspended, disciplinary action has been initiated against one, while one employee has been disengaged from services. Besides, inquiry has been started against 34 employees," the spokesperson said.





He said the move is aimed to ensure free and fair conduct of ongoing general elections while adhering to zero tolerance policy of the Election Commission of India against such violations.





Of the four suspended employees, two employees have been placed under suspension in Kupwara, and one each in Ganderbal and Doda districts with initiation of inquiry against them. -- PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir election department has dismissed a government employee from services and suspended four others for violation of Model Code of Conduct, officials said on Sunday.