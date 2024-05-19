RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jailed radical preacher Amritpal gets 'mike' as poll symbol
May 19, 2024  17:55
Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh
Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is contesting from the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab as an Independent candidate, has been allotted the poll symbol of 'mike'. 

He was among the 169 Independent contestants, out of total 328 candidates who have been allotted election symbols. Amritpal, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act. 

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is contesting from the Faridkot (reserve) constituency as an Independent, has been allotted the poll symbol of 'Ganna Kisan' (sugarcane farmer). 

Khalsa is the son of Beant Singh, who was one of the assassins of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. 

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, who were Gandhi's bodyguards, killed her on October 31, 1984 at her residence. 

Meanwhile, Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C on Sunday said 328 candidates contesting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab have been allotted election symbols by the district election officers as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. -- PTI
