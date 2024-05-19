RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heroin worth Rs 105 cr seized in Assam
May 19, 2024  15:04
File image
Heroin worth Rs 105 crore has been recovered in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. 

The contraband weighing over 10 kg was being transported from a neighbouring state, he said. 

"Massive drug haul of 105 cr. In a major crackdown on the drugs network, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation and confiscated 10.333kg heroin transported from a neighbouring State," Sarma wrote on X. 

He reiterated the government's commitment to continue the drive against drug trafficking and ensure that the youths do not fall into such a trap. 

The chief minister shared a photograph of the seized drugs along with two accused persons on social media. -- PTI
