Heroin worth Rs 105 cr seized in Assam





The contraband weighing over 10 kg was being transported from a neighbouring state, he said.





"Massive drug haul of 105 cr. In a major crackdown on the drugs network, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation and confiscated 10.333kg heroin transported from a neighbouring State," Sarma wrote on X.





He reiterated the government's commitment to continue the drive against drug trafficking and ensure that the youths do not fall into such a trap.





The chief minister shared a photograph of the seized drugs along with two accused persons on social media. -- PTI

