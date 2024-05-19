RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Heavy rains set off flash floods in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 47
May 19, 2024  17:51
File image
File image
More heavy rains in Afghanistan have triggered flash floods, raising the death toll to 47 in the country's north following weeks of devastating torrents that had already left hundreds dead and missing, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.

The new round of heavy rains and floods hit three districts in Faryab province Saturday night, destroying houses and farmlands, said Shamsuddin Mohammadi, the provincial director of information. 

Earlier reports from Faryab put the death toll at 18 but officials said they were still preliminary figures.

Afghanistan has been witnessing unusually heavy seasonal rains.

In the hard-hit western province of Ghor, 50 people were reported dead from Friday's floods, according to Abdul Wahid Hamas, spokesman for the provincial governor.

The UN food agency said Ghor was the most affected by the floods. 

Last week, the World Food Program said the exceptionally heavy rains in Afghanistan had killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan.

Survivors have been left with no home, no land, and no source of livelihood, WFP said, adding that most of Baghlan was inaccessible by trucks. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dayal's Redemption: From Rinku's sixes to stopping Dhoni
Dayal's Redemption: From Rinku's sixes to stopping Dhoni

A beaming father Chandrapal, said that the son told his mom that he was confident of stopping the legendary MSD on his tracks.

In Pictures - Prabhsimran, Jitesh steer PBKS to imposing total vs SRH
In Pictures - Prabhsimran, Jitesh steer PBKS to imposing total vs SRH

Images from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Maliwal case: CCTV digital video recorder seized from Kejriwal's home
Maliwal case: CCTV digital video recorder seized from Kejriwal's home

They said the police team collected electronic devices including CCTV DVR to potentially get the footage of the alleged assault on Maliwal on May 13 when Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's close aide, allegedly attacked her at the CM's residence.

'RCB's dream run an inspiration for future teams'
'RCB's dream run an inspiration for future teams'

RCB's turnaround will inspire other teams, says Dinesh Karthik

'Dhoni hasn't played his last IPL match'
'Dhoni hasn't played his last IPL match'

Ambati Rayudu doesn't feel MS Dhoni has played his last match, puts ball in BCCI's court

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances