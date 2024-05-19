RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rains prompt warnings and travel bans in many Kerala districts
May 19, 2024  11:38
File image
As rains lashed many parts of Kerala, authorities on Sunday urged people, particularly those living in hilly and coastal areas, to exercise vigil. 

The meteorological department has issued red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts for Sunday and Monday, and sounded orange alerts for four other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, for these days. 

The Met office predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala till 1 pm on Sunday. 

The Idukki district collector has ordered a ban on night travel through the hilly areas of the district from Sunday until the red and orange alerts are withdrawn. 

"Strict instructions have been issued to the district superintendent of police, sub divisional magistrates, regional transport officers, and tehsildars to implement the ban effectively," an official statement said. -- PTI
