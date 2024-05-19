GDP growth likely to be 6.7% in Q4; 7% in FY24: Ind-RA





The GDP numbers for the fourth quarter (January-March 2024) and the provisional estimates for the 2023-24 fiscal are scheduled to be released by the government on May 31.





The Indian economy grew 8.2 percent in the June quarter, 8.1 percent in the September quarter and 8.4 percent in the December quarter of 2023-24.





"We are expecting the fourth quarter growth to be 6.7 per cent and the overall GDP growth for FY24 to be around 6.9-7 per cent," Sinha told PTI Videos in an interview.





He said the growth rate in the first two quarters benefited from a low base, though the 8.4 percent growth rate in the third (October-December 2023) quarter was surprising. -- PTI

