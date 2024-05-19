RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Dalit couple beaten, made to wear garlands of shoes in MP; 10 booked
May 19, 2024  12:59
File image
File image
An elderly Dalit couple has been allegedly beaten up and made to wear garlands of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, police said on Sunday.

The couple's son had allegedly been involved in an eve-teasing incident, they said.

A case has been registered against 10 persons who were at large in connection with the incident of thrashing the couple which took place on Friday in Kilora village under Mungaoli police station limits, an official said.

The couple's son had been allegedly involved in eve-teasing the wife of one of the accused following which the Dalit family left the village, Mungaoli police station in-charge Gabbar Singh Gurjar said.

The couple came to the village recently, he said.

On Friday, the accused allegedly tied the 65-year-old man Dalit man and his wife aged 60 to a pole, beat them up and made them wear garlands of shoes, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Golden Girl Sobhita
Golden Girl Sobhita

After choosing the royal colour, Sobhita Dhulipala turned it up a notch higher and went for gold for her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton
Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hardly broke a sweat while defeating the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi to win the Thailand Open men's doubles crown in Bangkok on Sunday.

Kiara Dazzles At Cannes
Kiara Dazzles At Cannes

Kiara Advani was a sight to behold at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival.

LS polls: Will it be a cakewalk for CM Shinde's son in Kalyan this time?
LS polls: Will it be a cakewalk for CM Shinde's son in Kalyan this time?

The rivalry between the local leaders of the two parties could be a cause of concern for Shinde.

A Touch Of Jasmin In Mauritius
A Touch Of Jasmin In Mauritius

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is holidaying in Mauritius and she gives us a sneak peek.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances