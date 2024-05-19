CISF jawan on way to K'taka home dies after gun goes off in Chennai

CISF jawan on way to K'taka home dies after gun goes off in ChennaiMay 19, 2024 18:18
A 37-year-old Central Industrial Security Force jawan hailing from neighbouring Karnataka died after the firearm he was carrying went off, the police said on Sunday.
A probe has been initiated to ascertain whether the deceased Ravi Kiran shot himself or if the weapon went off by accident when he was traveling in a bus to Karnataka on Saturday.
"Ravi Kiran hails from Karnataka and was going to his hometown Bengaluru from Kalpakkam when the incident occurred on Saturday," a senior police officer said.
"Only after the report we receive on the condition of the weapon, will we be able to ascertain the cause of death," the officer said. -- PTI
