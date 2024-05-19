RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CISF jawan on way to K'taka home dies after gun goes off in Chennai
May 19, 2024  18:18
image
A 37-year-old Central Industrial Security Force jawan hailing from neighbouring Karnataka died after the firearm he was carrying went off, the police said on Sunday.

A probe has been initiated to ascertain whether the deceased Ravi Kiran shot himself or if the weapon went off by accident when he was traveling in a bus to Karnataka on Saturday.

"Ravi Kiran hails from Karnataka and was going to his hometown Bengaluru from Kalpakkam when the incident occurred on Saturday," a senior police officer said.

"Only after the report we receive on the condition of the weapon, will we be able to ascertain the cause of death," the officer said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dayal's Redemption: From Rinku's sixes to stopping Dhoni
Dayal's Redemption: From Rinku's sixes to stopping Dhoni

A beaming father Chandrapal, said that the son told his mom that he was confident of stopping the legendary MSD on his tracks.

In Pictures - Prabhsimran, Jitesh steer PBKS to imposing total vs SRH
In Pictures - Prabhsimran, Jitesh steer PBKS to imposing total vs SRH

Images from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Maliwal case: CCTV digital video recorder seized from Kejriwal's home
Maliwal case: CCTV digital video recorder seized from Kejriwal's home

They said the police team collected electronic devices including CCTV DVR to potentially get the footage of the alleged assault on Maliwal on May 13 when Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's close aide, allegedly attacked her at the CM's residence.

'RCB's dream run an inspiration for future teams'
'RCB's dream run an inspiration for future teams'

RCB's turnaround will inspire other teams, says Dinesh Karthik

'Dhoni hasn't played his last IPL match'
'Dhoni hasn't played his last IPL match'

Ambati Rayudu doesn't feel MS Dhoni has played his last match, puts ball in BCCI's court

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances