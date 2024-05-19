RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSF seizes gold worth Rs 36 lakh, arrests one in Tripura
May 19, 2024  11:55
File image
Border Security Force foiled a gold smuggling attempt in West Tripura's Nischintapur area and arrested one person, an official said on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs, BSF jawans laid a trap in different locations under the Nischintapur Border outpost on Saturday and observed the movement of two suspects near the border.

"They were moving from Bangladesh side to the Indian part, negotiated the border fence and entered the nearby forest area but alert BSF jawans successfully apprehended one suspected smuggler while another fled away taking advantage of dense vegetation," said a senior BSF official.                 

During the search, four gold bars amounting to Rs 36.6 lakh were seized from the arrested Prashant Rai, a resident of Kishmatkuri under Amtali police station, he said.

The official said the arrested person admitted his involvement in trans-border smuggling of gold and revealed the consignment was handed over to him by one Bangladeshi man identified as Iqbal, a resident of Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh. -- PTI
