Boost to BJP as BJD MLA Samir Dash joins saffron party





BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, party's Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and other leaders welcomed Dash at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.





Dash had earlier in the day resigned from the regional outfit.





The three-time legislator was annoyed after being denied a party ticket to contest the 2024 assembly elections.





"I have joined the BJP after losing confidence in the BJD leadership. I will ensure that BJP candidate Pravati Parida wins elections in Nimapara assembly segment," Dash told reporters.





Dash tendered his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveying his decision to quit the primary membership of the regional party. -- PTI

In a boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday joined the saffron party after quitting the regional outfit.