Bibhav sent to 5-day police custody in Maliwal case





Metropolitan magistrate Gaurav Goyal was hearing the application of Delhi police which was represented by additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava.





The police had sought seven day custody.





It is alleged that Kumar, who is Kejriwal's personal assistant, assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13.





"Considering the submissions made on behalf of both the parties, I find there is a necessity of police custody remand in the present case. Accordingly, the application moved by the investigating officer is partly allowed and the accused is remanded to police custody for five days," the court said in its order passed around 12:45 am Sunday. -- PTI

