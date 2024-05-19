RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Arrest warrant issued against Prajwal Revanna
May 19, 2024  08:34
image
A special court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru has issued an arrest warrant against Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault case. 

The court issued the warrant in connection with the sexual assault case registered against Prajwal on Saturday in which his father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is also an accused.

Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is on bail after spending seven days in jail after four-day police custody for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

There are three cases of sexual assault registered by three women against Prajwal, the National Democratic Alliance's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate who is at large.

A blue corner notice has been issued against him by the Interpol.

Trouble started for Prajwal after large number of explicit videos showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him became public. 

Subsequently, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the recommendations of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to probe Prajwal's alleged atrocities on women.   -- PTI
