Another mix-up in surgery at Kerala hospital, patient says wrong implant inserted in hand
May 19, 2024  16:47
Allegations of medical negligence continued to haunt the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, with a man lodging a complaint with the police on Sunday alleging that an implant meant for another patient was wrongly inserted into his broken hand.   

The fresh allegations surfaced just days after a doctor was suspended for allegedly operating on the tongue of a four-year-old girl, instead of surgically removing the child's sixth finger.   

An officer of the Medical College police station said an FIR is being lodged over the alleged mix-up that took place at the Medical College Hospital on Saturday.   

"The man has raised some suspicions regarding his surgery. A detailed investigation is required to ascertain the claim in the complaint," the officer said. -- PTI
