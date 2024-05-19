RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Alert in Mumbai after threat to bomb McDonald's
May 19, 2024  21:49
The Mumbai police control room received a bomb threat call in which the caller informed the cops that there would be a blast at McDonald's located in Dadar, the police said on Sunday. 

The police said the caller mentioned that while travelling in a bus, he overheard a conversation between two people who were talking about "blowing up McDonald's". 

The police further added that they did not find any suspicious objects at the spot. 

Further investigation is underway. -- ANI
