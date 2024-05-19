RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP sought justice for Nirbhaya but today....: Maliwal
May 19, 2024  12:21
File image
File image
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has been accused by her party of being part of a conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a false case, on Sunday said her party colleagues once sought justice for Nirbhaya but today they are supporting a person accused of assaulting her. 

She said if AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the Delhi excise police case, had been here "maybe things wouldn't have been so bad for me!" Maliwal has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her on May 13 when she went to the CM's residence to meet him. 

The Aam Aadmi Party has trashed her allegations and claimed Maliwal was acting at the behest of the BJP to frame Kejriwal in a fake case. Maliwal, who has been associated with the AAP since its inception more than 10 years ago, said on Sunday there was a time when "we all used to come out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya". 

"Today, 12 years later, we have come out on the streets to save the accused (Bibhav Kumar) who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone? I wish they had used this much force for Manish Sisodia ji. Had he been here, maybe things wouldn't have been so bad for me!" she wrote. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton
Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hardly broke a sweat while defeating the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi to win the Thailand Open men's doubles crown in Bangkok on Sunday.

LS polls: Will it be a cakewalk for CM Shinde's son in Kalyan this time?
LS polls: Will it be a cakewalk for CM Shinde's son in Kalyan this time?

The rivalry between the local leaders of the two parties could be a cause of concern for Shinde.

A Touch Of Jasmin In Mauritius
A Touch Of Jasmin In Mauritius

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is holidaying in Mauritius and she gives us a sneak peek.

'Thala Forever'!
'Thala Forever'!

It felt like a home game for CSK with the fans in the stadium showing their adoration for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'Queen' vs 'Raja': Whom will Mandi elect
'Queen' vs 'Raja': Whom will Mandi elect

Clash of the two richest titans, a celebrity and a 'royal', is on the cards in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, known for electing erstwhile 'royals' maximum number of times.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances