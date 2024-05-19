RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP protest: Security beefed at BJP headquarters
May 19, 2024  10:41
The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi in view of a protest announced by Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal there on Sunday, officials said.

The traffic police has also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

'In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11 am to 2 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,' the traffic police in a post on X.

A senior police officer said security at the BJP headquarters has been heightened as a precautionary measure.

"An adequate number of police personnel has been deployed and the area has been barricaded," said the police officer.

On Saturday, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'playing the game' of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.

"They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA (Bibhav Kumar) to jail," he said, adding the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too.

"I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," he said.   -- PTI
