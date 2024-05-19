RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
33,000 security personnel for May 20 LS, assembly polls in Odisha
May 19, 2024  17:08
File image
File image
Around 33,000 security personnel, including 102 companies of Central Armed Police Force and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police, have been deployed for the May 20 simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. 

In the second phase, the fifth at the national level, five parliamentary constituencies Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh and 35 associated assembly seats will vote. 

These are spread across nine districts, including Maoist-hit areas of Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, and Baragarh. 

The first phase of elections, covering four parliamentary and 28 assembly constituencies, was conducted peacefully on May 13. 

Despite six Maoist-hit districts falling within the polling zones, no Maoist-related violence occurred during the polls due to robust anti-Maoist operations and real-time intelligence, DGP Arun Sarangi said on Sunday. 

"A total of 9,162 polling stations at 7,339 locations, including 556 booths in Maoist-hit areas, will be used. To ensure security, 102 CAPF companies and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police, supported by 47 additional SPs, 88 DSPs, 236 inspectors, and 2,000 sub-inspectors are on poll duty," Sarangi said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'RCB's dream run an inspiration for future teams'
'RCB's dream run an inspiration for future teams'

RCB's turnaround will inspire other teams, says Dinesh Karthik

'Dhoni hasn't played his last IPL match'
'Dhoni hasn't played his last IPL match'

Ambati Rayudu doesn't feel MS Dhoni has played his last match, puts ball in BCCI's court

Will jailed preacher Amritpal's Khadoor Sahib entry challenge SAD?
Will jailed preacher Amritpal's Khadoor Sahib entry challenge SAD?

Amritpal Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, has thrown his hat into the ring as an Independent.

Rohit slams broadcasters for recording private talks
Rohit slams broadcasters for recording private talks

Rohit Sharma on Sunday lashed out at the IPL broadcasters for 'breaching' cricketers' privacy

3,300 CISF jawans to replace CRPF in Parliament security starting Monday
3,300 CISF jawans to replace CRPF in Parliament security starting Monday

The parliament duty group of the CRPF wound up its entire administrative and operational paraphernalia -- vehicles, weapons and commandos -- from the complex on Friday and its commander, a deputy inspector general-rank officer, handed...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances