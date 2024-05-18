RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telugu TV actor dies by suicide days after co-star's death
May 18, 2024  17:11
Telugu TV serial actor Chandrakanth allegedly died by suicide at a flat in Hyderabad days after the death of his co-star Pavithra Jayaram in a road accident, police said.  

The 39-year-old actor, who was allegedly suffering from depression following Pavithra's demise, was found hanging in the flat on Friday. 

He was said to be sharing the flat with Pavithra. Both were reportedly in a relationship.

Chandrakanth's father Venkatesh told media that his son had said that he wanted to be with her (Pavithra Jayaram).

No suicide note was found, they said, adding Chandrakanth's father in a statement said that the actor was in "depression" for the past few days.

Recently, Pavithra Jayaram had died in a road accident.

On Friday, Chandrakanth had left his residence in Secunderabad and went to the flat. Though his friends tried calling him, he did not respond. They then reached the flat and found the actor dead, police said.

A case under section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) was registered at Narsingi Police Station and further investigation was on, a police official said. -- PTI 
