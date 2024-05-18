Swati Maliwal verbally abused me: Kejriwal's aide

Bibhav Kumar, the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is to be produced before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court after his arrest in alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal.

Before his arrest, Kumar sent an email to the Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim while adding that they should also take cognisance of his complaint.

Bibhav, on Friday, lodged a counter-complaint with the police accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

In his complaint, Kejriwal's former PA charged Maliwal with unauthorised entry, verbal abuse, and threats while also claiming the BJP's involvement in the matter.

"It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned through the media that a case F.I.R. No. 27/2024 has been registered at P.S. Civil Lines in which the undersigned has been named as an accused. Though the undersigned has not been served with any notice in the case till now, the undersigned categorically submits that he is willing to cooperate and join the investigation as and when called upon to do so by the Investigating officer," Bibhav wrote in his email to Delhi Police.

"It may be emphasized here that the undersigned has also made a complaint bringing to light the true facts of the alleged incident that happened on May 13, 2024 vide e-mail dated May 17, 2024 at 3:34 p.m. sent on e-mail ids: sho-civilline-dl@nic.in and dep.north@delhipolice.gov.in. It is requested that the same may be brought on record and investigated in accordance with law," the accused in the assault case added in the email.

Significantly, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated Bibhav's service as Kejriwal's top aide over a pending criminal case.