RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Security beefed up ahead of rallies by Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
May 18, 2024  12:24
image
Security in parts of the national capital was beefed up in view of two different rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the local police having planned to deploy around 3,000-personnel strong force on the day.
   
On Friday, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, along with other senior officers, visited the northeast district and took stock of the security arrangements, where PM Modi will address a rally.
 
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign at the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.
 
A senior officer said, Modi is likely to arrive at the rally site by a chopper after addressing another election rally in Sonipat in Haryana. At least four-layer security arrangements comprising the SPG, security wing of the Delhi Police, and the local police will be in place.
 
"Meetings were held with other agencies responsible for the prime minister's security.
 
"We have identified buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel have already been deployed to keep a strict vigil on all activities. Every single personnel has been directed to report immediately in case of any emergency," a senior police officer said.

A Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ground at pushta number 4 of Yamuna Khadar has been selected as the venue for the election gathering. The ground comes under the Ghonda assembly, which is a part of the Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency.
 
The rally of Modi will likely begin at 4 pm, whereas Gandhi will address his rally in Ashok Vihar (Chandni Chowk) at around 6 pm.
 
"Robust security arrangements have been made for both the rallies. No one will be allowed to breach law and order at any cost. Around 3,000 police personnel along with paramilitary forces will be deployed to maintain law and order," said the officer. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit Signs Off In Style!
Rohit Signs Off In Style!

Rohit Sharma enthralled home fans to a fine exhibition of sumptuous strokeplay in what could probably be his final knock for the Mumbai Indians.

Swati Maliwal's medical report shows injuries on leg, cheek
Swati Maliwal's medical report shows injuries on leg, cheek

Maliwal claimed that Kejriwal's aide hit her with "full force again and again" and she was "kicked and slapped seven to eight times".

Will Langer take up an offer as India Head Coach?
Will Langer take up an offer as India Head Coach?

Being India head coach is one of the biggest assignments in the cricket world, and former Australia head coach Justin Langer believes it could be very exhausting if the timing isn't right for the incumbent.

Missing Tarak Mehta actor returns after 24 days
Missing Tarak Mehta actor returns after 24 days

According to a police officer, Singh had gone for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.

Is This Aishwarya's Epic Fail At Cannes?
Is This Aishwarya's Epic Fail At Cannes?

The silver gown with turquoise fringes designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock just didn't do her any justice.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances