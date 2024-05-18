RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No relief for Bibhav Kumar, court junks bail plea
May 18, 2024  19:01
image
The anticipatory bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, has become infructuous as he has been arrested, a Delhi court observed on Saturday.
 
Kumar was arrested on Saturday, two days after an FIR was registered against him at the Civil Lines police station. 

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi, while dictating the order to the court staff on the anticipatory bail plea, noted that Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava appeared through videoconferencing around 4.45 pm and informed the court that Kumar has already been arrested in the case.
 
"On court query, the additional public prosecutor for the state submitted that the applicant was arrested at about 4:15 pm," the judge said.

The judge noted Srivastava's submissions that Kumar's wife had been duly informed about his arrest.

"Since, the applicant (Kumar) has already been arrested, the present application is disposed of being infructuous," the court said. 

"Copy of this order be also sent to the investigating officer or station house officer concerned for information and necessary action," it said. -- PTI
