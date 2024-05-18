RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Missing Tarak Mehta actor returns, says went to...
May 18, 2024  09:38
image
Missing actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, returned home on Friday after 24 days, officials said.

According to a police officer, Singh had gone for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.

He returned home on Friday early morning, the police officer said, adding that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from New Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, had informed the local police after his phone was found unreachable.

The police had registered an FIR of abduction.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Tell Modi We Waited'
'Tell Modi We Waited'

The MNS chief started his speech with the name of Nehru, then paused. After a few tense seconds, he resumed: "After Nehru, here is the only politician who will be PM for the third term."

KL Rahul points to injuries for LSG's shortcomings
KL Rahul points to injuries for LSG's shortcomings

LSG skipper KL Rahul, whose team also finished out of play-off zone was disappointed.

No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish
No excuses: Hardik says MI deserved last place finish

'The whole season kind of went wrong. We can pass this game as another one (that went wrong)'

Scheffler charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
Scheffler charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round

Scheffler charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round

In Pictures - LSG end season with dominant win; MI finish last
In Pictures - LSG end season with dominant win; MI finish last

Scenes from the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances