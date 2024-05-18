RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Misleading: MoD on reports of model of Chinook chopper going missing
May 18, 2024  20:21
image
The defence ministry on Saturday trashed reports that a model of a Chinook chopper installed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the 2020 edition of DefExpo went missing.
 
Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said the DRDO never installed any helicopter model in Lucknow.

"The news circulating about a DRDO installed Chinook Helicopter Model at Lucknow during DefExpo 2020 missing is misleading," he said in a brief statement.

"Chinook is made by Boeing and DRDO has never installed any helicopter model at Lucknow anytime. DefExpo2020 was an incident-free exhibition and no product or model went missing during its conduct," Babu said.

The DRDO also described the reports as "misleading".

"There is news circulating that DRDO had installed Chinook helicopter model at Lucknow during DefExpo 2020 and model is now missing," it said on 'X'. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

From HUL to Britannia, FMCG companies continue to lag India Inc peers
From HUL to Britannia, FMCG companies continue to lag India Inc peers

Big, listed FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestl, and Britannia have been top-performing stocks on the bourses in recent weeks. The Nifty FMCG index, which tracks the share prices of the...

'Tell Modi We Waited'
'Tell Modi We Waited'

The MNS chief started his speech with the name of Nehru, then paused. After a few tense seconds, he resumed: "After Nehru, here is the only politician who will be PM for the third term."

Will come to BJP HQ, jail whoever you want: Kejriwal dares Modi
Will come to BJP HQ, jail whoever you want: Kejriwal dares Modi

Kejriwal asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.

Impact Player rule has disrupted balance of game: Kohli
Impact Player rule has disrupted balance of game: Kohli

Virat Kohli has criticised the Impact Player substitution rule and said it is 'disrupting the balance' of the game.

Will win by a bigger margin, says Brij Bhushan's son
Will win by a bigger margin, says Brij Bhushan's son

Karan Bhushan rejects the charges against his father, saying the "allegations are political and made up. We will challenge them in court".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances