Manoj Tiwari carried out attack on me: Kanhaiya

INDIA bloc's North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday claimed the constituency's sitting MP Manoj Tiwari Kumar carried out an attack on him as he has realised that the people of the constituency are no longer accepting him.

Kumar's accusation against his BJP rival in the Lok Sabha elections came a day after he was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink by some people. The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as he was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kumar accused Tiwari of trying to instigate people against him though false rumours and doctored videos.





"Instead of showing his work, ever since I was nominated as the candidate for northeast Delhi, the MP (Tiwari) is continuously lying, circulating doctored videos, and trying to instigate the common people."

He further alleged that the sitting North East Delhi MP did not have even 10 projects to show in his name in the last 10 years.





"I feel that somewhere he has started to believe that perhaps the people of the constituency are not accepting him. That is why instead of answering the questions we are raising on behalf of the people of North East Delhi, he is carrying out such attacks," Kumar alleged.

Kumar said people from across the country had expressed concern after the "attack" on him. He asked Congress workers and his supporters to not worry for him as he was "fine".

"Manoj Tiwari is the richest candidate and I am the poorest. We do not have money, but we have courage," he added. -- PTI