Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at CM's house
May 18, 2024  08:40
image
In another development in Swati Maliwal assault case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP has alleged that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence were being tampered with.

Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday evening, Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said, 'I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house.'

Maliwal also tagged Delhi Police in her post.

Earlier, a team of Delhi Police, led by Additional DCP Delhi North, Civil Lines Police Station SHO, and a team of forensic officials, arrived at the CM's residence on Friday evening for scene recreation.

Maliwal was also called there as part of the investigation into the alleged assault on her.

The team departed from the CM's residence at around 2.15 am on Saturday after investigation and videography of the premises.

This comes after Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar filed a written complaint against Maliwal, alleging unauthorised entry, verbal abuse, threats, and the possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) involvement in the matter.    -- ANI
