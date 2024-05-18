RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal to lead march to BJP office tomorrow
May 18, 2024  17:36
image
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that he will go to BJP headquarters at 12 noon on Sunday with all AAP leaders and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get them arrested.

Kejriwal also claimed that top leaders like Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi will be put in jail.

Kejriwal's announcement came after his former secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting his party MP Swati Maliwal, was arrested by the Delhi police.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WB Guv molestation case: FIR against 3 Raj Bhavan officials
WB Guv molestation case: FIR against 3 Raj Bhavan officials

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

INDIA bloc slams Modi for 'Ram temple-bulldozer' claim
INDIA bloc slams Modi for 'Ram temple-bulldozer' claim

Kharge accused PM Modi of inciting people over the issues "that the Congress will never do".

Sunrisers aiming for second spot with win over Punjab Kings
Sunrisers aiming for second spot with win over Punjab Kings

High on confidence after making their first playoffs in three years, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for a second-place finish in the IPL points table when they take on Punjab Kings in their final league game in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chirag-Satwiksairaj storm into Thailand Open final
Chirag-Satwiksairaj storm into Thailand Open final

The Indian duo needed just 35 minutes to beat Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals of the Super 500 tournament.

When Great Khali Met The World's Shortest Woman
When Great Khali Met The World's Shortest Woman

Jyoti Amage -- who is 2 feet 7 inches tall -- holds the index finger of The Great Khali, who is 7 feet, 1 inch tall.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances