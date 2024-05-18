Kejriwal to lead march to BJP office tomorrow

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that he will go to BJP headquarters at 12 noon on Sunday with all AAP leaders and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get them arrested.





Kejriwal also claimed that top leaders like Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi will be put in jail.





Kejriwal's announcement came after his former secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting his party MP Swati Maliwal, was arrested by the Delhi police.