Art 370 buried in 'kabristan': Modi slams Cong
May 18, 2024  19:50
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kept up the attack on the Congress, saying it should forget the "dream" of bringing back Article 370 as it has been "buried" in the "kabristan (graveyard)". 
   
Addressing a rally at Gohana, his second of the day in Haryana, Modi referred to the Lok Sabha polls as a "kurukshetra (battle)" in which "there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other". 
 
Striking a chord with the locals, Modi referred to Gohana's famous "Matu Ram ki jalebi" to target the opposition.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, he said they have a formula of having five prime ministers in five years if they come to power. "Ask them is the prime minister's post our Matu Ram ki jalebi".

"In the 2024 'kurukshetra', there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other," he said. "I want to ask the people of Haryana... who will win?"

He waited for people to respond before saying, "Your reply has decided 'Phir Ek Baar'," and the crowd went, "Modi Sarkar."

Modi said now the Congress is not even hiding its "desh-virodhi agenda (anti-national agenda). They are saying openly what Modi did in 10 years they will reverse it if they come to power, he said.

But their "dream" of bringing Article 370 back will never be fulfilled, he added.

"They are saying that we will restore Article 370 in Kashmir... This means once again a free run for terrorism and bloodshed in the Valley," he said.

 "From the brave land of Haryana, I want to tell those associated with the Congress that only tricolour will fly in Kashmir now," he said. "Forget the dream of bringing back 370 in Kashmir. And if you try to do it lene k dene pad jayenge(you will pay very heavy price)."

"Dhara 370 ki deewar hamne kabristan me gaad diya hai....We have buried the hurdle of Article 370 in kabristan (graveyard)," he asserted. -- PTI
