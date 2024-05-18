RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


9 killed, 15 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana
May 18, 2024  10:56
At least nine people were burnt alive and 15 injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all residents of Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, who were returning from pilgrim towns of Mathura and Vrindavan. All of them are relatives, police said.

"Nine people -- six women and three men -- were killed in the accident. Fifteen people were injured and have been hospitalised. All the injured are stable," said Inspector Jitendra Kumar, Station House Officer, Sadar Tauru.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A probe is underway," he said.

A local resident said that after noticing the fire, some people chased the bus on a motorcycle and asked the driver to stop.

The locals also informed the police and fire department.   -- PTI
