Will treat Amethi, Rae Bareli equally: Rahul





He has been an MP thrice from Amethi and was defeated in 2019 by sitting MP Smriti Irani.





"If Rs 10 is spent for development work in Rae Bareli it would be the same for Amethi too...this is my promise," he said addressing a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in support of Congress candidate K L Sharma, a longstanding party confidante.





He thanked Sharma for "selflessly" serving the people of the constituency for 40 years. He reiterated the party promise of giving Rs 8,500 to each youth per month Rs 1 lakh in a year -- if the party forms government at the Centre.





Rahul said his party would do away with the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and bring back the permanent appointment system with the provision of pension.





Rahul and Akhilesh are set to address another rally in Rae Bareli ahead in the day. Sonia Gandhi is expected to be present. PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would treat Amethi and Rae Bareli equally when it comes to development if his party comes to power at the Centre. Rahul is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Rae Bareli, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi.